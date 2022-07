Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis will visit Assisi and Matera on September 24 and 25, to take part in separate events, the Vatican said Friday.

His trip to the Umbrian capital and shrine to St Francis will be for the “Economy of Francesco” meeting, while his visit to the Basilicata city with its famed Sassi rock dwellings will be to close the 27th National Eucharistic Congress, the Holy See press office said.

