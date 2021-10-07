UPDATE: Pope’s visit to Malta set to happen in 2022 – The Times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta printed edition reports that the Pope’s visit to Malta has been put off to 2022. The visit, which was meant to happen in 2019, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report says that the visit has been postponed in view of concerns of a possible winter spike in COVID cases and speculation of a looming election.

The report quotes sources privy to the discussions saying that the main reasons for the postponement were concerns of a resurgence in COVID- 19 cases and speculation about an election announcement.

It adds that government sources said that one of the criteria set by the Vatican during discussions was that the papal visit would not take place within a few weeks of an election, whether before or after.

Last month, Times of Malta reported that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s advisers were pushing November as an ideal date for the election.

Earlier this week, there were reports that the Pope is meeting Prime Minister Abela on Friday.

Political analysts confirmed that if the decision of the visit postponement is confirmed, paves the way for a 2021 election which would be held in November.

