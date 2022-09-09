Porsche’s Formula One plans stall as Red Bull talks collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Porsche and Red Bull have ended talks over Porsche joining Formula One, but the German sports car brand remains interested in entering the racing series, it said on Friday.

“The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued,” Porsche AG said in a statement.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told motorsport.com at the Italian Grand Prix that it had become clear during talks with Porsche that “there was a strategic non-alignment”.

Volkswagen’s former chief Herbert Diess said in May its Porsche and Audi brands would join Formula One, long dominated by the automaker’s German rival Mercedes-Benz.

Media reports had suggested long-standing talks between Porsche and Red Bull were stalling due to a gap between how much control the Porsche wanted and what Red Bull was prepared to give.

Horner ruled out a Porsche takeover last Friday and said any partnership would have to be on the Formula One team’s terms.

Championship-leading Red Bull have set up their own powertrain company, with more than 300 people working on an engine for 2026.

via Reuters