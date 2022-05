Reading Time: < 1 minute

Porto won 1-0 away to arch-rivals Benfica on Saturday to clinch their 30th Portuguese domestic title.

Defender Zaidu struck the only goal deep into injury-time to take Porto out of reach of defending champions Sporting Lisbon with one round remaining in the campaign.

Porto then posted on social media with the branding CAMP30ES and invited fans at home to meet the returning players at their Dragao Stadium.

dpa