Portugal begins talks on EU migration pact, says ‘solidarity cannot be voluntary’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Portugal started a round of talks with ministers from various European Union (EU) nations on the new pact to tackle the bloc’s long-standing migration issues, its government.

As part of its six-month rotating EU presidency, which began this month, Portugal held an initial consultation with Greece, a country on the frontline of Europe’s migrant crisis in 2015 and 2016.

Last September, the European Commission initially put forward a proposal for the migration pact during Germany’s EU presidency. The most sensitive part of the pact obliges each member state to host some refugees. A final deal on the pact is yet to be reached.

In a statement, Portugal’s Internal Affairs Ministry said problems related to migration from outside the EU could only be solved with “solidarity between countries” but highlighted “such solidarity cannot be voluntary”.

“Flexible” but “mandatory solidarity” between EU countries is the key concept Portugal is pushing for, the ministry said, adding solutions must be found to two main issues: regular migration flows and migration crises.

The minister in charge, Eduardo Cabrita, said he would also hold meetings with government officials in Spain, Italy and Malta, where migrants mainly arrive, but also with reluctant countries such as Poland and Hungary.

“The goal of these meetings (…) is to find points of convergence between member states and the paths that will allow us to overcome aspects that generate less consensus in the pact,” said the ministry.

Talks will take place ahead of a meeting between Internal Affairs ministers on Jan. 28.

Main Photo: European Council President Charles Michel (L) is greeted by the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R) upon arrival for the opening of the official program of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union in Lisbon, Portugal, 05 January 2021. During the first half of this year, Portugal will have its fourth presidency after 1992, 2000 and 2007. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

Like this: Like Loading...