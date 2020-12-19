Portugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Portugal’s foreign minister said on Friday he believed a trade deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible and said a close relationship between both sides was essential for the future.
“I think it (a deal) is possible,” Augusto Santos Silva said during an online event to discuss priorities of Portugal’s European Council presidency, which kicks off in January.
“If not, we have to trade according to World Trade Organisation rules but we cannot renounce a close relationship between Britain and EU,” he added.
Main Photo: Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA
Postal unions in the UK have described the Christmas delivery chaos as a "nightmare" after businesses complained parcels were taking up to a month to arrive.
Fears are growing that presents will be missing on Christmas Day as last-minute shoppers...
Spain’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered an investigation into the deaths of elderly nursing home residents during the COVID-19 pandemic as the government warned the nation was facing a possible third wave of infections.
Magistrates were asked to ...
Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding the spread of the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family and friends.
Here are measures that will be adopted for year-end festiv...
The number of deaths recorded on migratory routes fell this year, although COVID-19 difficulties and so-called “invisible shipwrecks” mean the real number is probably much higher, officials at the U.N. migration agency said.
The IOM’s Missing Mig...
The United States is backing the construction of a subsea pipeline that would supply Europe with natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said this week.
Greece, Cyprus and Israel have approved an agreemen...
Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll to 50,347.
Authorities also reported 28,209 new coronavirus cases in the last day, including 6,459 in Mosco...
A nativity scene with two tiny figures symbolizing the holy couple beside a tiny little crib, is carved into a carpenter's pencil, to recall the craft of Saint Joseph, in the pre-Christmas time, in Foggia, Italy.
Via EPA-EFE/FRANCO CAUT...
The British government is making a concerted effort to persuade the Trump administration to lift or soften travel restrictions that bar most people in the United Kingdom from traveling to the United States, sources briefed on the matter said.
On ...
France recorded 610 new coronavirus fatalities on Friday to become the seventh nation with a death toll surpassing 60,000.
There were 264 new deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours - compared to 258 on Thursday - and a three-day batch of 346 ...
India exceeded 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, much later than predicted only a month ago as the pace of infections slow, despite many in the country giving up on masks and social distancing.
After hitting a peak of near...
