Portugal reported 486 new cases; record daily increase since May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Portugal reported 486 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its biggest daily increase since the week its lockdown was lifted in May.

The cumulative total of cases now is 59,943, the health authority DGS said.

Portugal has reported just 1,838 deaths so far, a significantly lower rate per capita than in many European countries including neighbouring Spain.

It initially won praise for its quick response to the pandemic, but a wave of localised outbreaks in Lisbon has worried authorities and forced them to re-impose some restrictions.

Like this: Like Loading...