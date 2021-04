Reading Time: < 1 minute

LISBON, April 29 (Reuters) – The land border between Portugal and Spain will reopen for all travel on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday.

Only citizens and residents returning to the country have been allowed to cross, as well as vehicles transporting goods.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)

