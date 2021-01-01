Portugal to use EU presidency to bolster bloc’s vaccination drive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Financial Times – Rolling out the EU’s mass vaccination programme will be one of Portugal’s top priorities when it takes over the six-month rotating EU presidency on Friday as a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus spreads across Europe. Augusto Santos Silva, foreign minister, said Lisbon’s socialist government would prioritise “the full development of the EU’s strategy of free, universal vaccination”.

Persuading EU citizens that masks and other restrictive measures will remain essential for many more months will be another challenge. Portugal will also seek to ensure that the EU’s €750bn coronavirus recovery fund turns into productive investment, alongside other programmes included in the bloc’s €1.8tn seven-year spending plan, both of which were approved in the past two months under Germany’s presidency.

“We believe the last six months were a period of big strategic decisions in the EU. Our responsibility is to put those decisions into practice and produce results,” Mr Santos Silva said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Like this: Like Loading...