Reading Time: < 1 minute

LISBON, March 31 (Reuters) – Portuguese consumer prices rose 7.4% year-on-year in March, at a slower pace than the 8.2% increase in the previous month, flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, clocked 7.0% year-on-year, down from a reading of 7.2% in February.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.7%.

