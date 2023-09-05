Possibility Biden drops out of election race

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Joe Biden’s biographer said it would not be a “total shock” if the US president drops out of the race for the White House.

‌Franklin Foer, whose book on the first two years of the Biden administration is published this week, said while it is unlikely the 80-year-old president will abandon the race, it could not be ruled out.

‌Mr Biden’s age remains an issue as does that, albeit to a lesser extent, of 77-year-old Donald Trump.

‌“It doesn’t take Bob Woodward to understand that Joe Biden is old, and I’m not a gerontologist and I can’t predict how the next couple of years will age Joe Biden,” Mr Foer said on Meet the Press.

‌Age has become an increasing issue in US politics over the last few months, with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley calling for competency tests for candidates over 75.

‌And last week 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for the second time in just over a month during a press conference.

‌Democratic congressman Dean Phillips has urged Mr Biden to pass the baton onto the next generation.

‌California governor, Gavin Newsom, has done little to dampen speculation that he is ready to run for the White House next year.

‌Much to the annoyance of Mr Biden’s supporters, 55-year-old Mr Newsom has raised his political profile in recent months openly sparring with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who currently remains the likeliest challenger to Mr Trump for the Republican nomination.

‌Mr Newsom has also set up a political action committee “Campaign for Democracy”, a move which is often seen as heralding a White House run.

‌Supporters of Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, 51, are reportedly being urged to throw her hat into the ring. And should Mr Biden decide against running, other candidates are likely to include Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Read more via The Telegraph

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group