Post-Brexit trade deal granted royal assent by queen

The House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle informed lawmakers that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal has been granted royal assent by the Queen, PA Media said in a tweet Thursday.
The Guardian reports that the Queen had given approval to the European Union (future relationship) bill at 12.25am on Thursday morning. Her signature puts the UK-EU agreement into British law, preventing a no-deal Brexit at 11pm on Thursday when the transition period ends.
