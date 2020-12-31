Post-Brexit trade deal granted royal assent by queen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle informed lawmakers that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal has been granted royal assent by the Queen, PA Media said in a tweet Thursday.

#BREAKING Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has told MPs the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, which enables the Government to implement and ratify the UK’s trade deal with the EU, has been granted royal assent by the Queen. — PA Media (@PA) December 31, 2020

The Guardian reports that the Queen had given approval to the European Union (future relationship) bill at 12.25am on Thursday morning. Her signature puts the UK-EU agreement into British law, preventing a no-deal Brexit at 11pm on Thursday when the transition period ends.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

