Comuniq.EU

Potential Muscat immunity will not be impediment to justice – Casa

281 Min Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

MEP David Casa has warned former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat that should the latter seek to shield himself with parliamentary immunity, he would be at the forefront in ensuring the swift launch of the process to strip away that immunity.

Casa said that since the JURI Committee of the European Parliament plays a crucial role in revoking the immunity of MEPs accused of wrongdoing, he expressed readiness to become a member of the JURI Committee post re-election to expedite the removal process.

Casa was reacting to concerns that former PM Joseph Muscat was seeking election to the European Parliament in an attempt to acquire immunity from prosecution of crimes for which he is currently under investigation.

“The biggest obstacle to justice should Muscat decide to run and get elected will not be parliamentary immunity, which is not a carte blanche to break the law,” Casa argued. “It will still be the captured institutions and the ineffectual law-enforcement system that continues to protect the corrupt.

“This is the agenda that Muscat is keen to perpetuate by threatening a political comeback, to pressure the government to protect him and deny justice to the people of Malta and Gozo.

“In the seventh year since Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated, the state has not been able to secure justice for any instance of wrongdoing inflicted on the Maltese.

“Instead, in a bizarre twist from Cuckooland, Joseph Muscat feels comfortable enough to ostentatiously launder his reputation when he should be behind bars”, the statement concluded.

Once you're here...

  • Euro zone economy stagnates as Germany struggles

    Euro zone economy stagnates as Germany struggles

    Cde30th January 2024
    The euro zone's economy stagnated last year, weighed down by an industrial malaise in Germany, its former powerhouse, data showed on Tuesday. The 20 countries that share the eu...
  • Scholz calls for 15% corporate tax rate in EU countries

    Scholz calls for 15% corporate tax rate in EU countries

    Cde30th January 2024
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the European Union to complete its creation of a banking and capital markets union so the bloc can compete with the U.S. and China for new ...
  • EU moves closer towards stronger AML package

    EU moves closer towards stronger AML package

    Cde30th January 2024
    The European Union has inched closer towards a deal on a new anti-money laundering package, following a key agreement reached between the Council and the European Parliament. T...

Discover more from CDE News - The Dispatch

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading