Potential Muscat immunity will not be impediment to justice – Casa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MEP David Casa has warned former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat that should the latter seek to shield himself with parliamentary immunity, he would be at the forefront in ensuring the swift launch of the process to strip away that immunity.

Casa said that since the JURI Committee of the European Parliament plays a crucial role in revoking the immunity of MEPs accused of wrongdoing, he expressed readiness to become a member of the JURI Committee post re-election to expedite the removal process.

Casa was reacting to concerns that former PM Joseph Muscat was seeking election to the European Parliament in an attempt to acquire immunity from prosecution of crimes for which he is currently under investigation.

“The biggest obstacle to justice should Muscat decide to run and get elected will not be parliamentary immunity, which is not a carte blanche to break the law,” Casa argued. “It will still be the captured institutions and the ineffectual law-enforcement system that continues to protect the corrupt.

“This is the agenda that Muscat is keen to perpetuate by threatening a political comeback, to pressure the government to protect him and deny justice to the people of Malta and Gozo.

“In the seventh year since Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated, the state has not been able to secure justice for any instance of wrongdoing inflicted on the Maltese.

“Instead, in a bizarre twist from Cuckooland, Joseph Muscat feels comfortable enough to ostentatiously launder his reputation when he should be behind bars”, the statement concluded.

