A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck south of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning for the area, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A Tsunami Warning was issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula following a strong earthquake. Check https://t.co/c9d70Xm7a7 for the most up to date details. pic.twitter.com/3GanLJn3Ta — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 19, 2020

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.4, had triggered a tsunami warning for Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, which are sparsely populated remote areas of the State.

