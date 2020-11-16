Prague student voluntarily disinfects public places amid coronavirus pandemic

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A student Jan Faltus, founder of Better City (Lepsi mesto) initiative, wearing protective face mask, cleans a parking meter with a disinfectant, in Prague, Czech Republic.

For just over a year, Czech student Jan Faltus has taken it upon himself to clean up Prague’s city center by disposing of litter and scrubbing graffiti but now, armed with a bottle of disinfectant, he has set his sights on Covid-19.

Faltus started his Better City (Lepsi Mesto) project in October 2019 and his exploits attracted an ever-growing list of followers on social media and inspired others to get involved in street cleaning, too.

Faltus wanted to help tackle the coronavirus when the number of infections began to jump by around 15,000 a day in the Czech Republic. He can be spotted around the city cleaning escalator handrails, park benches and the buttons on pedestrian crossings and parking meters.

The Czech Republic, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe amid the second the wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported 1,887 new cases for Nov. 15, its lowest daily tally since Oct. 4, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry also reported 150 new deaths related to COVID-19, including 65 on Sunday along with revisions from previous days. The total number of deaths has doubled to 6,208 since Oct. 29.

