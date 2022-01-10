Pregnant women urged not to delay getting coronavirus vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pregnant women are being urged not to delay getting their Covid jab or booster in a government campaign.

More than 96% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms between May and October last year were unvaccinated, according to the UK Obstetric Surveillance System.

The campaign will share testimonies of pregnant women who have had the jab on radio and social media.

The government said the vaccine was safe and had no impact on fertility.

Around one in five pregnant women admitted to hospital with the virus needed to be delivered pre-term to help them recover, and one in five of their babies needed care in the neonatal unit, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Read more via BBC