Premier League cancels weekend fixtures

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, the Premier League said in a statement.

Official guidance from the Cabinet Office has recommended sporting bodies should consider cancelling events and fixtures on the day of Queen’s state funeral – but are under no obligation to postpone this weekend’s games.

It was last night announced that EFL games scheduled to take place this evening involving Burnley and Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County would not go ahead as planned, raising doubts over Premier League matches.