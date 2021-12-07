Premier League: Late Gray show gives Everton 2-1 win over Arsenal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Everton eased some of the pressure on manager Rafa Benitez as they ground out a comeback 2-1 home win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, with Demarai Gray netting a stunning stoppage-time winner after setting up the equaliser.

Brazilian forward Richarlison, who had two goals scrapped for marginal offsides after VAR checks, had levelled in the 79th minute after Gray hit the crossbar, cancelling out Martin Odegaard’s first-half opener for the visitors.

The outcome left Arsenal seventh on 23 points from 15 games, four points outside the top four, while Everton, who announced on Sunday that director of football Marcel Brands had left his position, climbed to 12th on 18 points.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman praised the home fans who lifted the Toffees in the face of adversity after they fell behind, having also singled out Gray’s fine performance.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was “very disappointed” with his side’s performance on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by Everton saw them slip to seventh in the Premier League.

Arsenal had taken the lead through Martin Odegaard’s first-half strike but late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray saw them suffer a second consecutive league loss.

“I’m very disappointed. I think in the first half we were inconsistent with the ball … we didn’t have enough penetration or threat on the opponents’ goal,” Arteta said.

“One of the few times we did it we scored a goal from Martin and then in the second half we had to grab the game … but again, in moments we were sloppy.

“We gave too many balls away too easily and encouraged them against the movement that they had in the press.”

The Spaniard also criticised Arsenal’s errant finishing, and called on his side to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“The few times that we did break the press we were open on goal, but we have to do it much more consistently,” Arteta added.

via Reuters