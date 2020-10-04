Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Football

Premier League Liverpool humbled by Aston Villa 7 – 2

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Premier League champions Liverpool fell to a shocking 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, their first defeat of the campaign.

Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat trick as Villa stormed to a 4-1 lead at the interval with John McGinn having scored the other after Mohamed Salah had temporarily reduced the deficit to 2-1.

If there was an element of good fortunate about Watkins’ first goal in a Villa shirt, his second was all his own fine work as he cut inside before firing into the top corner to stun the champions and make it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Mohamed Salah’s fine left-foot finish seemed to get Liverpool back in the game in the 33rd minute, but John McGinn’s deflected strike two minutes later restored Villa’s two-goal advantage.

Watkins completed his hat-trick inside 39 minutes, with former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley — making his debut after joining Villa on loan — making it five, 10 minutes into the second half.

Salah did give Liverpool hope on the hour mark, before a late double from Grealish completed a remarkable victory for the team who just avoided relegation last season.
%d bloggers like this: