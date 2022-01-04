Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Premier League said on Monday it had found 94 new positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff in the last week, the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks.

“(We) can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65%),” the league said in a statement.

On Monday, Spurs manager Antonio Conte has revealed that the club was monitoring ‘a couple’ of possible Covid cases as the Italian said that he may be without some stars for his side’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.

Conte returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his 2018 departure, having won the Premier League and FA Cup during two seasons with them.

via Reuters, Guardian