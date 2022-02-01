Premier League says 85% of players have taken COVID-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Premier League said on Monday that 85% of players have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The league added that the figure increased to 92% when vaccination rates among club staff were added to that of players.

The numbers show a slight increase since the last set of figures were released in December, in which 84% of players had received a dose of the vaccine.

“80% of Premier League players have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and therefore are classed as fully vaccinated under government guidance,” the league said in a statement

“The league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the government’s public health vaccination messaging.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league.”

The league also reported 11 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a downward trend in the number of positive cases for a fifth week.

However, the league only administered 1,947 COVID-19 tests between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, as opposed to 6,221 in the preceding week, with the Premier League on break.

via Reuters