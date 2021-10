Reading Time: < 1 minute

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, the U.S. embassy in Brunei told Reuters.

Biden will lead the U.S. delegation for the ASEAN-United States summit, the embassy said. The virtual summit will be held as part of ASEAN leaders’ meeting this week.

Photo – US President Joe Biden. EPA-EFE/Samuel Corum / POOL