President George Vella calls for ceasefire, diplomatic solutions to war in Ukraine / Malta News Briefing – Friday 4 March 2022

Morning Briefing

President George Vella calls for ceasefire, diplomatic solutions to war in Ukraine

President George Vella appealed for a quick ceasefire and for diplomatic solutions to the war in Ukraine. Addressing the World Forum for Culture of Peace ‘Leadership for Just Peace’, Vella said that the “world is witnessing an atrocious attack on all notions of democracy, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.” Stressing that the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is unacceptable, Vella said “we cannot achieve just peace if we still live in a world of inequalities, big or small.” [Newsbook]

Labour promises less homework, PN more social housing

As the electoral pledges from the major political parties continue to be unveiled, Labour committed itself to a “national level” debate on homework and students’ free time. “The country has to move towards an education system where homework is not required,” the party said in a statement. Robert Abela made the pledge as part of a series of commitments on education announced during a meeting with teachers’ unions. On the other hand, the PN promised to build 500 new social housing units every year in a bid to tackle long waiting lists for accommodation. The PN in government will also seek to incentivise private landlords to lower rent for residential accommodation through tax break. [Times of Malta]

Covid-19 Update: A 77-year-old man died while COVID positive, the health authorities said. In the meantime, 94 people tested positive for COVID while a further 70 recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to data published yesterday.