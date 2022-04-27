President launches second state of the nation survey / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 27 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President launches second state of the nation survey

Findings from a second survey to grasp where people stand on numerous issues such as politics, religion and family life will be discussed in a national conference in June. President George Vella launched the survey, which has been dubbed an exercise to determine the state of the nation. The president said that a lot had been learnt from last year’s survey and he intended to continue building on that progress. “The themes and subjects put to the people will be practically the same, however, the debate will not be tied just to the findings. These will open up the discussion which will go beyond simply analysing the survey results,” Vella said. (Maltatoday)

28,000 people struggle to make ends meet

Some 28,000 people in Malta struggle to meet their basic needs and are considered to be severely deprived according to an EU-wide metric, a survey published yesterday has found. The 5.5% rate of severe material and social deprivation is the highest registered in Malta since 2015 and continues an upward trend that followed the record 3% rate registered in 2018. Rising poverty rates are also being registered for those in less dire straits: a third of the population could afford a one-week annual holiday away from home last year, and 15.7% of those surveyed said that their household would not be able to settle an unexpected financial expense of €770 and over. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 update: There were 259 new cases of Covid-19 and 372 people have recovered. One new death was recorded. Active cases now stand at 4,420, down from yesterday’s 4,534.