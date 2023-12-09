Previews of Premier League matches

Reading Time: 4 minutes

(Reuters) – Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 9-10 (all times GMT):

Saturday, Dec. 9

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1230)

* Liverpool have won 18 of their 28 league games against Palace (L5 D5). Palace have not beaten Liverpool in a Premier League game since 2017.

* Liverpool won seven straight Premier League away games against Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 22-6, before being held to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in the 2022-23 season.

* Liverpool have won three out of their five league games against London sides this season (D1 L1).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest (1500)

* Wolves have lost only two of their last 11 games against Forest in all competitions (W6 D3).

* Wolves are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home matches (W3 D2).

* Wolves and Forest’s last Premier League meeting was a 1-1 draw in April.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley (1500)

* Brighton and Burnley have played each other 10 times in the Premier League, with Burnley winning three and Brighton winning two of those matches (D5).

* Burnley are unbeaten in their last five Premier League trips to Brighton.

* Burnley won 3-0 in their last league game against Brighton.

Sheffield United v Brentford (1500)

* Sheffield United and Brentford will meet in the Premier League for the first time. The teams last played each other in the top flight in December 1946, with United winning 2-1.

* United are unbeaten in their last five games against Brentford in all competitions (D2).

* Brentford have won both their matches against newly-promoted sides this season, beating Burnley 3-0 and Luton Town 3-1.

Manchester United v Bournemouth (1500)

* Manchester United have won nine of their 12 league matches against Bournemouth (L2 D1), last losing to them in November 2019.

* United beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the last league meeting between the sides.

* United have scored nine goals in their last three meetings with Bournemouth, conceding two.

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1730)

* After winning three consecutive Premier League games against Arsenal from July 2020-February 2021, Villa have now lost each of their last four against them.

* Villa have lost seven of their last 10 home league games against Arsenal (W2 D1)

* Arsenal have won their last two away league games.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Luton Town v Manchester City (1400)

* Manchester City and Luton will meet in the Premier League for the first time. The teams last played each other in the top flight in 1992, with City winning 4-0.

* City are unbeaten in their last eight games against Luton in all competitions (W4 D4).

* City have won both their matches against newly-promoted sides this season, beating Sheffield United 2-1 and Burnley 3-0.

Everton v Chelsea (1400)

* Everton won four straight home matches against Chelsea in the league, before losing 1-0 in the sides’ last meeting at Goodison Park.

* Chelsea have won 28 out of 62 Premier League meetings (D21) between the teams.

* The last meeting between the two teams was a 2-2 draw in March.

Fulham v West Ham United (1400)

* Fulham have lost five of their last six league games against West Ham (D1).

* West Ham won both games against Fulham last season, winning 3-1 at home and 1-0 away.

* Fulham have won none of their five London derbies this season (L3 D2).

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1630)

* Tottenham and Newcastle have faced each other 56 times in the Premier League, with both teams winning 24 games (D8).

* Newcastle won both games against Spurs last season, winning 6-1 at home and 2-1 away.

* The last five league games between the two sides have had at least three goals each.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group