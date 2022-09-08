Price stability in energy is priority – Energy Minister / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 8 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Stability of energy prices a priority – Miriam Dalli

In comments to the media after launching the public consultation document on the National Strategy for the Environment, Energy Minister Dalli said that certain projects had to be shelved as government’s commitment to maintain stability in the prices of energy and fuel. “We are witnessing in Europe how governments are now taking on the burden of higher electricity prices after first allowing the higher prices to burden families and businesses… from day one we [the Maltese government] took the decision to keep prices stable and that will remain a priority,” she said. (Maltatoday)

Govt lost credibility on energy – Bernard Grech

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that at a delicate time when energy prices are continuing to increase internationally, the Government’s credibility on energy has been lost. Speaking on radio, Dr Grech explained that through the agreement with Socar, which was revealed in the past few days, the Maltese Government had, among other issues, given an unconditional guarantee that the people would shoulder any debts that Electrogas might incur with Socar in the gas power station projects. (TVM)

Man suffers grievious injuries in Mosta construction incident

Another day, another injury in construction, with a 32-year-old man ending up in hospital on Wednesday after an iron beam fell on him while he was working on a construction site in Mosta. The worker was was assisted by paramedics before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is was certified to have suffered grievous injuries. (Newsbook)