Prices in Libya soared by more than 50% in 2021 and 2022

The Joint Initiative for Monitoring the Libyan Market has estimated that the rate of food prices in Libya during the past two years has increased by more than 50%.

The increase is in light of the decline of the basket of grains and meat index in the world, for the eighth month in a row, according to the World Food Organization (FAO).

In a survey conducted by the Initiative, it confirmed that prices increased by 53% between the months of last September and October in the cost of spending on the basket of food and non-food commodities, which is higher than the levels before the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic in March 2020.

It is to be noted that the economic situation negatively affected the Libyans, according to World Food Program, as the number of those in need of humanitarian aid was estimated at about one million and 300 thousand people, of whom 699 thousand suffer from food insecurity.

Via The Libya Observer

