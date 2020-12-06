Priest in charge of drug rehab community in Catania killed in arson

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fr Leonardo Grasso, 78, died in an allegedly deliberate arson at the headquarters of the rehabilitation community for drug addicts and for assistance to AIDS patients ‘Tenda di San Camillo’ in the Catania area.

The fire spread throughout the facility, where there were six persons, all of whom were unharmed. On the other hand, the person in charge of the rehab was unable to escape.

The alleged perpetrator of the arson was identified by the carabinieri. According to sources, the military of the Giarre company and the provincial command of Catania are looking for him and would already be on his trail.

Fr Leonardo Grasso, had taken vows at the age of 50 to dedicate his life to the suffering. The turning point came after the death of both parents, who died six days apart from each other. Thus as a commercial agent with an established business and worldly interests he had radically changed his life by choosing to become priest and work wit those in need.

Speaking of his experience in May 2014 on the broadcast ‘La vita in ricerca’ with Franco Di Mare for the fourth centenary of the death of San Camillo, Fr. Grasso confirmed that he was happy in working alongside the suffering and the needy, without regrets for a life full of fun, but which had left him empty and loaded with questions he couldn’t answer. In an interview on TV he recalled how his parable was very similar to that of St. Camillus himself, who after a reckless life devoted himself entirely to helping others.

The alleged perpetrator of the arson of the Tenda San Camillo headquarters was blocked by carabinieri in Catania after escaping from Riposto with the victim’s car. According to what has been learned, the suspect is a guest of the structure.

Photo: Quotidiano Della Sicilia

