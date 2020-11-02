Primark-owner sees 375 mln stg loss of sales from lockdowns

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Associated British Foods, the owner of clothing retailer Primark, said it estimated it would lose 375 million pounds ($484 million) of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It said as of Monday, all Primark stores in Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia are temporarily closed, representing 19% of its total retail selling space.
It said assuming the UK government’s intention to close non-essential shops in England for one month from 5 November to 2 December is passed by lawmakers, 57% of its total selling space will be temporarily closed from 5 November.