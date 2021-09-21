Malta: Prime Minister hints at plans for metro project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with an announcement by the Prime Minister that the government wants to start a national discussion about a metro system in Malta. He said that the country needs to be ready to change its mobility habits. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/robert-abela-labour-independence-day-metro-plans.902006

Another story follows a speech by PN Leader Bernard Grech expressing an ambition for Malta to become a technology hub capable of attracting the likes of Google. He criticised the government strategy seeking investment from companies such as Sadeen Group instead. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pn-leader-bernard-grech-independence-google-facebook-investment.902015

