Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson braced for revelation of damaging secrets in new tell-all book

The Duke and Duchess of York are braced for more potentially damaging revelations about their private lives, as an author who wrote exposés about the Mountbattens and the Windsors plans a new book on the couple.

By his own admission, Andrew Lownie is “not exactly flavour of the month at Buckingham Palace”, after writing a sensational 2020 book about the sex lives of Louis and Edwina Mountbatten, the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle and aunt.

Last year, the literary editor published Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, detailing the Queen’s uncle Edward VIII’s links to the Nazis.

Mr Lownie is now planning to complete the trilogy by setting his sights on the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York – who still lives with him at Royal Lodge, his seven-bedroom mansion near Windsor Castle, despite their divorce in 1996.

The couple are thought to be aware that the book, due to be published in 2024, is being written about them.

The book is expected to chronicle both the Duke and Duchess’ childhoods, the Duke’s navy career and his role as a trade envoy, as well as the pair’s charitable endeavours. It will also look at “why the marriage failed and how their relationship has survived”.

The book is also likely to take in the fallout from the Duke’s relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, after he paid a £12 million out of court settlement to one of the late billionaire’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Photo – (FILE) Britian's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew watch the Endurance event during the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, Britain, 12 May 2017.

