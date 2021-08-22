Prince Andrew memorabilia ‘unsellable at any price’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Auctioneers are turning down memorabilia relating to the Duke of York because “nobody would want to be seen buying it” while he remains mired in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Collectors keen to offload items they had assumed would increase in value are finding them difficult to sell.

By contrast, memorabilia relating to the Queen has steadily gone up in value over the last 20 years as she emerged from her “annus horribilis” in 1992 – when prices were “in the doldrums” – to become “a national treasure.”

Photo: Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York . EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Read more via The Telegraph