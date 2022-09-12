Prince Andrew to care for Queen’s beloved corgis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis are going to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the BBC has confirmed.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two young corgis that the prince and his daughters gave the Queen as a present in 2021.

The Queen also had a dorgi – a dachshund-corgi cross – named Candy, which she was pictured with in January.

Her Majesty owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

So strong was the association that well-wishers almost immediately began asking who would adopt the dogs.

A source close to Prince Andrew told the BBC: “The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke.

“The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

Royal Lodge, a mansion in the grounds of the Windsor Estate, is the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, and Frogmore is an estate next to Windsor Castle.

Cut out corgi dogs form part of Margaret Tyler’s royal memorabilia collection in her home in north London, Britain. Margaret Tyler, 74 styles herself as ‘Britain’s most loyalist Royalist’. In her Wembley house she has collected thousands of items about Britain’s Royal family. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Read more via BBC

