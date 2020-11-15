UPDATED: Prince Charles in Berlin for National Day of Mourning

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prince Charles arrived in Berlin on Saturday evening in order to take part in commemorations for Germany’s Day of Mourning (Volkstrauertag) on Sunday.

The heir to the British throne will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday before heading to the German parliament where he will give a speech in memory of all those who have died in military conflicts.

(L-R) German First Lady Elke Buedenbender, Britain’s Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pose for media during a visit of the British royal couple to Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, 15 November 2020. . EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, announced their arrival in Berlin on Twitter, in both English and German.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Berlin, Germany, and will attend events tomorrow to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning which this year will focus on British-German relations.



The couple was greeted by the British ambassador to Germany Jill Gallard at the city’s Brandenburg airport on Saturday evening.

Saturday was also Prince Charles’ 72nd birthday which he celebrated in a more modest fashion, in accordance with coronavirus restrictions. The prince tested positive for the virus in March, although he suffered only mild symptoms.

2020 marks 75 years since the end of the Second World War and the invitation to the British royal to give a speech at the ceremony is intended to shine a light on British-German relations — from enemies in war time to firm economic and political allies.

Britain’s Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wear face masks as they arrive by plane at recently-opened BER Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, 14 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Steffi Loos / POOL

