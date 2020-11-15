UPDATED: Prince Charles in Berlin for National Day of Mourning

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Prince Charles arrived in Berlin on Saturday evening in order to take part in commemorations for Germany’s Day of Mourning (Volkstrauertag) on Sunday.
The heir to the British throne will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday before heading to the German parliament where he will give a speech in memory of all those who have died in military conflicts.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, announced their arrival in Berlin on Twitter, in both English and German.
The couple was greeted by the British ambassador to Germany Jill Gallard at the city’s Brandenburg airport on Saturday evening.
Saturday was also Prince Charles’ 72nd birthday which he celebrated in a more modest fashion, in accordance with coronavirus restrictions. The prince tested positive for the virus in March, although he suffered only mild symptoms.
2020 marks 75 years since the end of the Second World War and the invitation to the British royal to give a speech at the ceremony is intended to shine a light on British-German relations — from enemies in war time to firm economic and political allies.