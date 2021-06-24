Prince Charles paid ‘substantial sum’ to Harry and Meghan after Megxit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Prince of Wales gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a “substantial sum” of money in the months following their stepping down as senior royals, despite the Duke claiming his family “literally cut me off financially”.

The new accounts showed that, between the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge and their families, some £4.5m was paid out by Charles.

However, the couple’s £2.4m repayment to the taxpayer as a reimbursement for renovations to their home at Frogmore Cottage also included 18 months of rent.

Newly published accounts show that Charles continued to provide money for Harry and Meghan until the summer of 2020, while Harry told Oprah Winfrey the pair stopped getting money from the Royal Family in the first quarter of that year.

A senior Clarence House spokesperson said the Prince of Wales provided the money to help his younger son become financially independent.

Photo: Britain’s Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and his son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex . EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

