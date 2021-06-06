UPDATE – Prince Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby daughter – with name to honour Queen and Diana

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the couple’s press secretary said on Sunday.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Their press secretary said both mother and baby were doing well and were back at home.

Their first child, Archie, was born in 2019.

