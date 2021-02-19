Prince Philip spends third night in hospital

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Duke of Edinburgh has been spending a third night in hospital after being admitted on his doctor’s advice.

Prince Philip, 99, was earlier said to be in “good spirits” after being taken to King Edward VII Hospital in central London as a precaution on Tuesday.

His stay is not related to coronavirus and is expected to last for a few days.

Police officers stand at an entrance of the King Edward VII hospital in London, Britain. Britain’s Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

After feeling unwell, Prince Philip was advised to go into hospital by his doctor – though the exact reason for the admission is undisclosed.

A palace source said the duke had walked into the hospital in Marylebone unaided.

Last month, the palace announced that Prince Philip and the Queen had received Covid vaccinations from a household doctor at Windsor Castle.

The couple have been spending the recent lockdown in England at Windsor Castle with a small household staff, nicknamed HMS Bubble.

The Queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle and performed her first face-to-face event of the year on Thursday when she knighted a royal aide.

Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt was made Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order during a private socially-distanced ceremony at Windsor.

Sir Tony, a former Royal Navy officer, runs a department that handles official and private entertaining and hospitality across all royal residences.

