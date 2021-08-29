Prince William and Duchess Catherine planning Windsor move?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “seriously considering” a move to Windsor.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine are reportedly planning the move with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they want to be closer to Queen Elizabeth as they take on even more responsibility in the Royal Family.

The family currently split their time between Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Hall in Norfolk but they are said to have been looking at properties including Fort Belvedere, which is located towards the southern end of Windsor Great Park.

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work any more. It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”

It has also been reported that Queen Elizabeth, 95, plans to base herself permanently at Windsor once she returns from her annual summer break in Balmoral.

The queen and her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, spent much of the Covid-19 lockdown at Windsor Castle, close to Prince Edward and his wife Sophie and Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan refurbished Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, but the property is now used by Princess Eugenie and her family, after Harry and Meghan moved to California last year.

BANG Showbiz

Photo Britain’s Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Jigsaw, a mental health charity in Dublin, Ireland, 04 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA / POOL