Prince William calls on society to ‘unite to repair planet’

The Duke of Cambridge will today call for society to “unite in repairing our planet” at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge will join a host of famous faces for the inaugural environmental awards ceremony in London on Sunday.

"If we're not careful, we're robbing from our children's future".



The awards, created by the duke, give ambitious prizes to the most inspiring solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.

Five winners will receive £1 million to develop their projects every year in the hopes they will help overcome the pessimism felt by many on the future of the planet.

Earthshot judges include broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actress Cate Blanchett and singer Shakira – who will walk the green carpet at the event being staged at Alexandra Palace in north London.

During the ceremony, in a short film recorded in the London Eye, Prince William will say: “We are alive in the most consequential time in human history… The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand.

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and KSI will perform during the ceremony, and actors Dame Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo, and Liverpool FC striker Mo Salah, will be handing out the awards.

The ceremony comes ahead of the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow in a few weeks – which the Queen, the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will attend.

Photo – Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R). EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

