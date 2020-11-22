Prince William – Dads need more parental support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their concerns that fathers may need more support during a talk with men whose parenting skills have been bolstered by charity courses.

Sky News report that the Duke of Cambridge said he worried some new fathers “just don’t know what to do” and “don’t know where to go” for support during the video call.

During the video call, William asked the fathers: “How does Future Men find some of these other guys out there who have not got the realisation, or the wherewithal if you like, to go looking for services like Future Men and be able to build on a happy future as a father?

🦸‍♂️ “We need to be easier on ourselves as men and dads…we don’t have to be superheroes.”



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met beneficiaries of @FutureMenUK’s Fathers Programmes, which help fathers develop their confidence as parents at every stage of their child’s development. pic.twitter.com/mnVtqt0L2q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2020

“Because I worry an awful lot, a lot of dads out there who just don’t know what to do, and they don’t know where to go. And they may not have such good – either grounding, foundations or support around them to be able to know what to do.”

Sky News

