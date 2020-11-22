Prince William – Dads need more parental support

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their concerns that fathers may need more support during a talk with men whose parenting skills have been bolstered by charity courses.
Sky News report that the Duke of Cambridge said he worried some new fathers “just don’t know what to do” and “don’t know where to go” for support during the video call.
During the video call, William asked the fathers: “How does Future Men find some of these other guys out there who have not got the realisation, or the wherewithal if you like, to go looking for services like Future Men and be able to build on a happy future as a father?
“Because I worry an awful lot, a lot of dads out there who just don’t know what to do, and they don’t know where to go. And they may not have such good – either grounding, foundations or support around them to be able to know what to do.”