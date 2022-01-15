Princess Beatrice spared being dragged into Prince Andrew sexual abuse case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Princess Beatrice was on Friday night spared being formally dragged into her father’s sexual abuse case.

Sources close to the family had been braced for the 33-year-old to be called as a key witness, after the Duke of York alleged that he was with his daughter at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night at the centre of the claims against him.

However, in a surprise move, lawyers for the Duke’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, on Friday night revealed that they only plan to seek depositions from two British witnesses; Robert Olney, the Duke’s former equerry, and Shukri Walker, who claims to have seen the Duke at Tramp nightclub in London on the night he is alleged to have forced Ms Giuffre to have sex with him.

Mr Olney is thought to have information about the Duke’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein as his name appeared in the convicted paedophile’s “little black book,” court documents reveal.

The disclosure came just a day after the Queen stripped her second son of all military titles and patronages. He can also no longer use the style of His Royal Highness in any official capacity.

Read more via The Telegraph

A file photo of (FILE) Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York (L) together with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (R). EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON