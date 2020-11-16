Pro-EU candidate Sandu on course to win Moldova presidential run-off

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Moldova opposition candidate Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, promised to unite the country and tackle corruption as she looked on course to beat pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential run-off on Sunday.

Workers at Sandu’s campaign office chanted “victory” after the former World Bank economist won 53.38% of votes compared to 46.62% for Dodon, with 96.55% of ballots counted. An exit poll had put Sandu on 54.8% of votes compared to 45.2% for Dodon.

The West and Russia vie for influence in the former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, which is one of Europe’s poorest nations and has suffered a sharp economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need the state to work for citizens, not for thieves and corrupt officials,” Sandu said.

Presidential candidate Maia Sandu (C) speaks to media after polling stations closed in the second round of presidential elections in Chisinau, Moldova, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Dodon, who on Friday had called on supporters to take to the streets if he felt the election was stolen from him, on Facebook said: “I urge everyone to calm, regardless of the election results.”

Opinion polls had put the rivals neck-and-neck before the election run-off. Sandu finished ahead in the first round two weeks ago with a late surge in support from voters living abroad, but failed to secure enough votes for outright victory.

Known for her tough stance on corruption, Sandu led a short-lived government last year that was felled by a no-confidence vote.

Sandu, 48, has said she would secure more financial support from the EU as president. Dodon, 45, has been in power since 2016 and has said he will roll out a settlement next year for the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Transdniestria.

If Sandu wins, she is likely to seek a snap parliamentary election to consolidate power because parliament is controlled by the Socialists, Dodon’s former party.

Moldova, squeezed between Ukraine and EU-member Romania, has suffered political instability in the past decade.

