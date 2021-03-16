Promising people vaccine shots and cash payments, Biden kicks off stimulus tour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With a promise of “shots in arms and money in pockets,” President Joe Biden kicked off a week of promotion and travel to herald and explain the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill he signed into law last week to help the country move past the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden and a slate of advocates including Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden are being deployed to various states and to television this week as part of what the White House is calling the “Help Is Here Tour” to tout measures that include a $1,400 check for most U.S. households.

“Help is here, and hope is here, in real and tangible ways,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.

Biden said his administration would reach two important goals over the next 10 days: 100 million shots in people’s arms and 100 million checks in people’s pockets or bank accounts.

“Shots in arms and money in pockets. That’s important. The American Rescue Plan is already doing what it was designed to do: make a difference in people’s everyday lives. And we’re just getting started,” Biden added.

via Reuters

