Proof of vaccination requirement to be dropped / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 26 January 2022

Morning Briefing

Proof of vaccination requirement to be dropped

Proof of vaccination will no logner be required for entry into restaurants, snackbars and social clubs from February 7. This was announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne in Parliament on Tuesday evening. A week later the requirement will be dropped for bars, gyms, spas, pools, cinemas and theatres. However they will still be required for entry for mass events, sports events, gaming halls, night clubs and travel. Fearne also hinted that quarantine length may be reduced shortly and eventually eliminated completely. He attributed such measures to the fact that a high vaccination rate had been achieved.

The current restrictions had only been in force since Jan 17.

Pope Francis to visit on April 2-3

A number of media outlets on Tuesday evening reported that Pope Francis will visit Malta on 2nd and 3rd April. There was no official statement No official statement has yet been made but it is understood that both the President and the Prime Minister have confirmed the dates. Pope Francis will be the third pontiff to visit Malta after St John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI. It has been reported that the Vatican had expressed their wish for the pope’s visit to take place after the election so as not to give the impression of any undue political influence. This would therefore imply a March election is on the cards. The visit had originally been planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the onset of the pandemic. (Maltatoday/Times of Malta)

Covid-19 update: A total 323 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, as another two men died while positive with the virus. The victims were aged 61 and 77. There were 542 recoveries.