Malta: Property transactions decrease in May but total value increases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Final deeds of property sales in May surpassed a total value of €300 million for the first time since October 2018. Figures by the National Statistics Office show transactions adding up to €319.5 million, the highest total value generated in the 41 months under review since January 2018.

The number of final deeds of sale registered in May was, however, only the third highest so far this year with 1,158 transactions. In March and April, the total value of final deeds stood at 1,285 and 1,185, respectively. The value of transactions was €236.7 million in April and €266.8 million in March.

Gozo recorded the largest number of monthly final deeds for the second consecutive month in May although, the total 170 transactions were a decrease from the 186 registered in April. The second-biggest number was observed in the region spanning Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk, Żejtun, Ħaż-Żabbar, and Xgħajra, with 158 deeds, up from 143 the previous month. The Cottonera region saw the lowest number of deeds.