Protected birds shot down at start of Spring hunting season / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 20 April 2022

Morning Briefing

Protected birds shot down at start of Spring season

Tens of protected Marsh-harriers were massacred overnight in the Delimara area according BirdLife. The NGO said that law enforcement is ‘out of control’, noting how a whole roosting flock of the protected birds of prey was decimated in the first hours of the night. BirdLife monitors spent the night in the Tas-Silġ area of Delimara and witnessed the poaching crimes first-hand, having first spotted hunters watching the birds at around sunset. (Times of Malta)

Evidence stage in Sliema murder declared closed

A court has declared closed the evidence stage of compilation proceedings against the man accused of committing a double murder at a house in Sliema in 2020. Daniel Muka stands accused of the murders of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski, who were shot dead at their home in Locker Street on 18 August 2020, in what police described as a botched robbery. The case will continue on May 23.. (Maltatoday)

MUMN calls for more Covid wards

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has called for more coronavirus wards on Tuesday, as it announced that more directives have been issued to nurses and midwives working at Mater Dei Hospital. The union said it held a meeting with the hospital management due to the huge work load on the nurses and midwives working there. It stressed that more Covid wards are needed so as not to allow any patients with coronavirus in normal wards. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 update: Malta has reported 282 new positive cases of coronavirus overnight. The number of known active cases has gone down to 6,734 from yesterday’s 7,153, with 701 people deemed to have recovered.