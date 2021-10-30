Protesters descend on Valletta to demand police action on Konrad Mizzi / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 30 October 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Protesters descend on Valletta to demand action on Konrad Mizzi

Valletta was once again the scene of protest on Friday as activists, urged by NGO Repubblika, called on the police to take action on former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi.The protest was held after activists from NGO Repubblika completed a 72-hour sit-in outside the police headquarters in Floriana. The protest was held at the end of a 72 hour sit-in by the NGO in front of the Police HQ. “Because of people like Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and a lot of other corrupt people who were around the prime corrupt Joseph Muscat and because of the inaction of those who can and should take action, we all ended up on the grey list”, said Robert Aquilina, Repubblika’s president.

Aquilina also lambasted current Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, the police commissioner, questioning what is holding him back from investigating the Panama Papers, 17 Black, Electrogas, Vitals, and the Montenegro windfarm scandals. Questions were also raised on the inaction since the publication of the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Commissioner for Children calls on government, educators to settle differences

The Office of the Commissioner for Children has urged the government and educators to sit down and settled differences which have left hundreds of pupils without a teacher. “The Office appeals to all stakeholders to walk the talk on children’s rights and agree on a way forward that upholds these rights,” the Office said in a statement on Friday. The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) is at odds with government over the way some 150 support teachers were deployed to primary school classes on the eve of the start of the school year. Government had tried to stop such action through a court procedure. “This goes against Article 3 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Consequently, due to this lack of consideration of the best interests of children by the unions, a number of primary schools classes are still without a teacher as a result of the industrial dispute,” the office said.

Deficit climbs to 900 million euro

By the end of September 2021, the Government’s Consolidated Fund reported a deficit of €906.8 million, the NSO reported yesterday. In the first nine months of 2021, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €3,627.0 million, 23.8 per cent higher than the €2,930.3 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Income Tax (€351.5 million), followed by Value Added Tax (€175.6 million) and Social Security (€140.1 million). On the other hand, total expenditure stood at €4,533.8 million, 11.4 per cent higher than the previous year. During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €3,965.1 million, a rise of €644.9 million in comparison to the €3,320.2 million reported by the end of September 2020.

Covid-19 claims 461st victim

Active Covid-19 cases declined to 204 after 23 recoveries and just eight new cases were reported on Friday. However, a 69-year old passed away overnight, becoming Malta’s 461st victim. Four patients remain in ITU.

