Protesters throw stones at police and neighbours over jailed Spanish rapper

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Police charged protesters who threw stones and bottles at officers and neigbours in Spanish cities on Friday in the fourth night of clashes after a rapper was jailed for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

The nine-month sentence of Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment raps, has galvanised a debate over freedom of expression in Spain, prompting the government to announce it would make speech laws less restrictive and sparking protests that, at times, turned violent.

Protesters threw projectiles at police and at neighbours who condemned them for the disturbances. Two banks and businesses were attacked in Barcelona. Police charged protesters in the northern Catalan city of Girona.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the violence which has marked protests over the past three nights.

“Democracy protects freedom of speech, including the expression of the most awful, absurd thoughts, but democracy never ever protects violence,” he told an event, promising to “widen and improve freedom of speech.”

During the last three nights police fired tear gas and foam bullets at demonstrators who set fire to trash containers and motorcycles and looted stores. There were also clashes in the capital Madrid and other cities.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...