PSG clinch record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris St Germain clinched a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title with one game to spare when they drew 1-1 at Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.

The result put them on 85 points, four ahead of RC Lens, who secured second place with a 3-0 home victory against AC Ajaccio.

Photo: Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with teammate Kylian Mbappe after scoring the opening goal during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain at Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France, 27 May 2023. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

