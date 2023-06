Reading Time: < 1 minute

June 30 (Reuters) – French soccer club Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been arrested for questioning along with his son as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination, AFP news agency reported on Friday citing a French prosecutor.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

